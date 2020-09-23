Or Copy this URL to Share

Everett L. Baldwin



Bois D'Arc - Everett L. Baldwin, 65 of Bois D'Arc, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.



Everett is survived by his wife, Dorothea Baldwin; children, Johnathan Baldwin and wife Ida, Jason Baldwin and partner Cody Jiles, Jamie Crayton and husband Eric; honorary son, Scott Locke; 8 grandchildren; 5 siblings; other family and many friends.



Visitation will be from 5:00PM-7:00PM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Funeral services will be 10:00AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Willard, MO









