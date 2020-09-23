1/1
Everett L. Baldwin
Everett L. Baldwin

Bois D'Arc - Everett L. Baldwin, 65 of Bois D'Arc, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Everett is survived by his wife, Dorothea Baldwin; children, Johnathan Baldwin and wife Ida, Jason Baldwin and partner Cody Jiles, Jamie Crayton and husband Eric; honorary son, Scott Locke; 8 grandchildren; 5 siblings; other family and many friends.

Visitation will be from 5:00PM-7:00PM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Funeral services will be 10:00AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Willard, MO




Published in News-Leader from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove
SEP
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove
SEP
26
Burial
Rose Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove
201 S. Daniel
Ash Grove, MO 65604
(417) 751-2522
