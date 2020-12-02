1/
Faron Essary
Faron Essary

Rogersville - Faron Lee Essary, 64, Springfield, gained his heavenly reward on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 7, 2020 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Burial will follow in White Oak Cemetery, east of Rogersville.

Visitation will be held from 2 - 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the funeral home.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, masking and social distancing requested.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
DEC
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
