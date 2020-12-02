Faron Essary
Rogersville - Faron Lee Essary, 64, Springfield, gained his heavenly reward on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 7, 2020 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Burial will follow in White Oak Cemetery, east of Rogersville.
Visitation will be held from 2 - 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic, masking and social distancing requested.
