Fay Worrel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fay Worrel

Marionville - Fay L. Worrel, age 81, of Marionville passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born March 4, 1939 in Quincy, MO to Seth and Blanche (Walker) Breshears. She married Gary May 8, 1971.

Fay went to Bear Creek School, a small country school near Osceola. She and her sister rode a pony to school. Fay graduated high school in Corder. She went to work for ARMCO Steel in Kansas City as a benefits manager. While working her job she went to Avola College and earned a master's degree in business. Fay met Gary Worrel through a friend on a blind date. They drove to Las Vegas to get married in his 1968 Corvette. Gary was surprised to learn that Fay owned a corvette also. Fay retired from ARMCO Steel after 20 years and went to work for the Social Security Administration in Kansas City. She retired in 1994 and moved with her husband to Marionville. Fay loved to travel. She and Gary traveled the fifty states and the world. They also went on six cruises.

Fay is survived by her husband, Gary, of 49 years; a son Ray Scott of Kansas City; a grandson Jona Scott; and a sister Leone Scovil of K. C, KS.

Fay was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM following the visitation in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved