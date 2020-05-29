Fay WorrelMarionville - Fay L. Worrel, age 81, of Marionville passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born March 4, 1939 in Quincy, MO to Seth and Blanche (Walker) Breshears. She married Gary May 8, 1971.Fay went to Bear Creek School, a small country school near Osceola. She and her sister rode a pony to school. Fay graduated high school in Corder. She went to work for ARMCO Steel in Kansas City as a benefits manager. While working her job she went to Avola College and earned a master's degree in business. Fay met Gary Worrel through a friend on a blind date. They drove to Las Vegas to get married in his 1968 Corvette. Gary was surprised to learn that Fay owned a corvette also. Fay retired from ARMCO Steel after 20 years and went to work for the Social Security Administration in Kansas City. She retired in 1994 and moved with her husband to Marionville. Fay loved to travel. She and Gary traveled the fifty states and the world. They also went on six cruises.Fay is survived by her husband, Gary, of 49 years; a son Ray Scott of Kansas City; a grandson Jona Scott; and a sister Leone Scovil of K. C, KS.Fay was preceded in death by her parents.A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM following the visitation in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.