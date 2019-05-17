Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Faye Bryant Obituary
Janet Bryant

Springfield - Faye Janet (Harrington) Bryant, 82 years of age, passed from this life, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

She was born on April 11, 1937, to Rolland Harrington and Toy (McCroskey) Harrington.

Janet as she was known to her family and friends attended school in Republic, Missouri. After graduating high school, she did clerical work for different companies through out the area, including Mid-Am. She also volunteered at Mercy Hospital in Springfield for many years, and was a longtime member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Rolland and Toy Harrington; and her brothers: John and Jack Harrington.

She is survived by her son, Bruce Batson, sister, Kay Keltner, brother, Ronnie Harrington; her grandchildren: Ashley Batson, and Luke Batson; and her great- grandchild, Kialan Henagan; and special friends: Kim Gray, Lyn McQueen, and Don Trogdon.

Janet enjoyed watching the MSU Lady Bears, and the Saint Louis Cardinals. She also enjoyed playing Pitch with her friends, and spending time with her family.

She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 17, 2019, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, from 5pm-7pm. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Walnut Lawn Funeral home, beginning at 10am. Burial will follow in the Harrington Cemetery in Republic, Missouri.

Her care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory
Published in the News-Leader on May 17, 2019
