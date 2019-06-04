|
Faye Hammons
Stockton - Priscilla Faye Hammons, 104, of Stockton, died early Saturday, June 1, 2019 with family nearby. She lived a very long and gracious life, passing to rejoin her husband Ralph on what would have been their 88th wedding anniversary.
Faye was born in eastern Cedar County on October 21, 1914 to Noah Summers and Maude (Curl) Summers. She grew up in the 1920's, attending school in Bear Creek and Fair Play.
Faye married B. Ralph Hammons on June 1, 1931 at the age of 16. After living in Springfield and Fair Play, Missouri, the couple moved to Stockton in 1937 where Ralph entered the grocery business. There they made their lifetime home and raised three children - Joetta Dutton, R. Dwain Hammons, and Cheryl Mayberry.
Faye was a long-time member of the Stockton United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for many years. She also was a charter member of Stockton PEO chapter, and 50- year member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Faye assisted Ralph as he built his grocery business and served in the Navy during World War II. Then in 1946 he bought a nut cracking machine and started processing local black walnuts. As Ralph worked hard and built the business, she supported him through health problems until his death in 1973. Hammons Products Company then grew nationally under her son Dwain's leadership. It now is in its 73rd year as Hammons Black Walnuts, still family owned and managed.
Faye loved flowers, keeping a beautiful flower garden in her back yard. She collected and wore lovely hats and was known by many as "the hat lady." She also enjoyed theatre and music, attending countless performances at Springfield Little Theatre and the Springfield Symphony from the early 1970's through the 1990's.
Faye will be remembered for her wonderful cooking - especially by her family. Chocolate pie, corn pudding, cinnamon toast, salmon croquettes, even creamed hamburger became family favorites from "Nana's" kitchen.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph, 2 sisters Irene Cavender and Juanita Engleman, brother Stanley Summers, son-in-law Tom Dutton, grandson Eric Hopkins, and daughter-in-law Donna Hammons.
Faye is survived by her son Dwain Hammons and daughters Joetta Dutton and Cheryl Mayberry. Also 7 grandchildren (and spouses): Brian Hammons (Kimberly), Lori Basecke (Jeff), Stewart Hopkins, Jeff Butler, Chris Butler, Matthew Mayberry, and Sarah Mayberry; 16 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Plus friends and special care-givers who grew to know and love her in recent years at the Lake Stockton Health Care Facility.
A memorial service celebrating Faye's life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Stockton United Methodist Church, with burial in the Stockton cemetery. Visitation with the family will precede the service at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Stockton United Methodist Church Endowment Fund. Under the direction of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
Published in the News-Leader on June 4, 2019