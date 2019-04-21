|
Fern Elizabeth Walker
Adams Funeral Home, Ozark - Fern Elizabeth Walker, age 71, of Ozark, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born December 6, 1947 in Chadwick, Missouri, the daughter of Charles Gaston (Gat) Walker and Elma Geneva (Lemler) Walker. Fern was a 1965 graduate of Chadwick High School.
Fern worked for Fasco Industries. She and her very good friend, Ernie Shrum, traveled and attended ballgames together for many years. She enjoyed shopping and staying with her sister, Vergie, whenever she could. Fern was a resident of Ozark Nursing and Care. She had a loving smile for everyone and didn't hesitate to say "I Love You".
Survivors include brothers and sisters, Melvin Walker and wife Ople of Joplin, Ervin Walker of Joplin, Arthur Walker of Joplin, Dixie Ramsey of Battlefield, John Walker of Ozark, Vergie Abney and husband Tom of Ozark, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers Jonathan, Elmer, Delmar, Charles, and Alva, a sister, Lillie White, her parents, Gat and Elma Walker, and good friend, Ernie Shrum.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 25 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. A graveside funeral will follow at 3:30 PM Thursday, April 25, in Chadwick Cemetery with pastors Gary Jennings and Ernest Fausett officiating.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019