Flavia Lenora Friar
Miller - Flavia Lenora Friar, age 97, of Miller, Missouri, passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Webco Manor in Marshfield, Missouri. She was born October 20, 1921, in the Round Grove Community, the daughter of Flavius Lane and Nancy Elda Evelyn (Casteel) Shaffer.
A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Morris-Leiman-Mosher Funeral Home in Miller with a graveside service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Shiloh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shiloh Cemetery, Round Grove Cemetery or the donor's choice in care of the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on July 18, 2019