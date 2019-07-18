Services
Morris-Leiman-Mosher Funeral Home
501 N Davis St
Miller, MO 65707
(417) 452-3231
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Morris-Leiman-Mosher Funeral Home
501 N Davis St
Miller, MO 65707
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Flavia Friar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flavia Lenora Friar


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Flavia Lenora Friar Obituary
Flavia Lenora Friar

Miller - Flavia Lenora Friar, age 97, of Miller, Missouri, passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Webco Manor in Marshfield, Missouri. She was born October 20, 1921, in the Round Grove Community, the daughter of Flavius Lane and Nancy Elda Evelyn (Casteel) Shaffer.

A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Morris-Leiman-Mosher Funeral Home in Miller with a graveside service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Shiloh Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shiloh Cemetery, Round Grove Cemetery or the donor's choice in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.FossettMosherFuneralHome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now