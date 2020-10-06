1/1
Florencio R. Rivera
Florencio R. Rivera

Springfield - On October 3, 2020, Florencio Ramos Rivera, 87, of Springfield, Missouri, passed from this earthly life and went to be with God in heaven. Flor was born in July of 1933 in Malolos, Bulacan, Philippines. He was one of 12 children born to Emilio and Celerina Rivera. As a young man he proudly served in the Philippine Marine Corps. He completed his Bachelor of Science Degree in Architecture at National University in the Philippines. In 1962 he met Leonila and followed her to the United States. On February 14, 1970, Florencio and Leonila were married and they both attended the University of Arizona where Flor completed master's degrees in Architecture and Interior Design. They moved to Springfield, Missouri where he worked at Hood-Rich Architects and Consulting Engineers. During his life Flor enjoyed singing, painting, and playing tennis; he and Leonie were avid ballroom dancers. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and a founder of the Filipino-American Association of Southwest Missouri. Florencio is survived by his wife of 50 years, Leonila, children Marieflor (Seigfred) and Merciliza (David), and grandchildren Sophia, Sonja, Kristine, Daniel, and Ryan, plus many other relatives and close friends.

Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6 - 7:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM. A funeral mass will be on Friday, October 9 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church. The funeral mass will be live-streamed and masks are required at both the visitation and funeral mass. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Florencio's memory to Immaculate Conception Church, Springfield, Missouri.




Published in News-Leader from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
