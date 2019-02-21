|
Flossie Lee Krasser
Springfield, Mo. - Flossie Ferry Krasser went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born on January 10, 1928, the oldest daughter of William J. and Martha E. Ferry. Flossie and Robert L. Krasser (Duke) were united in marriage in 1948. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and only daughter, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Survivors include 2 sisters, 2 brothers, 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be on Friday, February 22, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. followed by a service at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Sparta, with Pastor Wayne Ferry officiating. Burial to follow at Bellview Cemetery, Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 21, 2019