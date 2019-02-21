Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church,
Sparta, MO
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Flossie Lee Krasser


Flossie Lee Krasser Obituary
Flossie Lee Krasser

Springfield, Mo. - Flossie Ferry Krasser went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born on January 10, 1928, the oldest daughter of William J. and Martha E. Ferry. Flossie and Robert L. Krasser (Duke) were united in marriage in 1948. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and only daughter, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Survivors include 2 sisters, 2 brothers, 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be on Friday, February 22, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. followed by a service at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Sparta, with Pastor Wayne Ferry officiating. Burial to follow at Bellview Cemetery, Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 21, 2019
