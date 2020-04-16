|
|
Floyd Lee Horton, Jr.
Nixa - Floyd Lee Horton, Jr., age 77 of Nixa, departed this life on April 15, 2020. Born in Springfield on November 10, 1942, the son of Floyd Lee and Genevieve (Anderson,) Horton, he lived in the Nixa area until his death. He was a member of Riverdale Baptist Church.
Floyd graduated from Nixa High School and attended Missouri State University. While in high school, He was active in FFA. Floyd developed a milking herd of registered Jersey cattle which required him to be at home every morning and afternoon for milking chores. Every summer Floyd could be located at the Ozark Empire Fair and Missouri State Fair. One year, a heifer of his created quite a stir when she delivered twin calves in the show barn in front of a growing crowd of onlookers. Many of his friends took turns helping show his cattle at the fair, and just by chance got to spend the night sleeping on the hay with the cows.
Floyd married Carol Sue Burgess on October 10, 1964. Floyd and Sue were blessed with two children, James Michael "Mike" and Karen Suzanne. The couple started Horton Supply, a mining and quarry supply company, building it into a successful business in part due to Floyd's down home, country boy charm. Sue died suddenly on September 11, 1992 of a heart attack, after almost 28 years of marriage.
Floyd married Dolores Anne Caddell on August 14, 1993. Dolores preceded Floyd in death on October 13, 2018 after a sudden heart attack. Dolores had brought two more children into the family - Heather Anne and Keri Lynn. During their years of marriage, five grandchildren joined the mix - Anna, Jay and Luke Standaert, and Madison and Will Myers.
Growing up in Nixa, Floyd was an avid hunter and fisherman. Hardly a spring passed without several days of Sucker grabbing with Garen McGinnis, stocking the freezer for his famous fish fries. Floyd's love of the outdoors took him to Colorado, Canada, Alaska, South Africa, and New Zealand, where he hunted for wild game. Other travels to Russia, China and United Kingdom were for business and pleasure. He hiked the great wall of China in his cowboy boots. Floyd was active and involved in many clubs and organizations: Safari Club International, Missouri Limestone Association, former president of Missouri mining association, Ozark Mountain Elk Foundation and The NRA. Floyd was also a very proud Trump supporter.
Floyd left a host of friends and other relatives in addition to his children and grandchildren. Other survivors include: his sister, Patti Floyd and husband Berl of Nixa; nieces, Tara Mulholland and Stephanie Hassell and husband John; nephews, Chuck Burgess and wife Rene and Jeff Floyd and wife Missy; and dear friend, Sheila North.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; wife Sue; son, Mike; and wife Dolores.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until noon on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. at McConnell Cemetery, Nixa, with Pastor Jamie Bilyeu officiating, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020