Floydine May Murphy-Pipenhagen
Springfield - Floydine May (Wright ) Murphy - Pipenhagen, age 95, of Springfield passed away Sunday, July 21st, 2019 at Hopedale Care Center .
Floydine was born May 1, 1924 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas to Floyd and Edith Wright. She was a graduate of Eureka Springs High School and attended Draughns Business College. she was united in marriage to Max Hartley Murphy on June 30, 1946, he preceded her in death on June 4,1965. She married Wilbur Pipenhagen on July 7, 1992. Floydine worked for the Federal Aviation Administration retiring after 30 years. Floydine enjoyed traveling extensively.
Survivors include her loving daughter (only child), Judith Murphy-North; one granddaughter, Michelle Lockhartand husband Trenton; one great-granddaughter, Tricia Lockhart; one brother, Gerald Wright; numerous step-children, nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands,Max Hartley Murphy, Robert Punzell, Harold Brengle, and Wilbur Pipenhagen; her parents, Floyd and Edith Wright; son-in-law, Forrest North; one brother, Jerry Wright, and loved step-mother, Mary Louise Wright.
A celebration of Floydine's life will be held Thursday, July 25th, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home - South 441 West Battlefield Springfield, Missouri 65807, with burial to follow at Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader on July 24, 2019