Forrest Dean Pittsenbarger
Springfield - Forrest Dean Pittsenbarger of Springfield, MO passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 13, 2019, at the age of 84 . Forrest was born May 22, 1934 in Guilford, MO to Artie B and Agnes E (Handley) Pittsenbarger. He was preceded in death by his wife Jerene, his parents, brothers James and Billy, and son James.
Forrest graduated from King City, MO. He served in the United States Marine Corp after high school. Forrest married Jerene Jonagan in March 1954. Forrest is survived by four children: Kathryn of Shakopee, MN, Scott (Glory) of Billings, MO, Karyn of Monett, MO, and Kelly (Dena) of Springfield, grandchildren Sara, Dylan, Casy, Tony, Tara, Trisha, Karsyn, Shey, Kole, Trey, Aaron, and Tori, and 11 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Forrest was passionate about donating blood and platelets, an active member of Campbell United Methodist Church and the Crusader's Sunday School Class. He was dedicated to his family and enjoyed going to his grandchildren's activities.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Campbell United Methodist Church in Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Blood Center, Special Olympics, or Campbell United Methodist Church.
Published in the News-Leader on May 16, 2019