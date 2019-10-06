|
|
Forrest "Scott" Pittsenbarger
Billings - Forrest "Scott" Pittsenbarger, 58, of Billings, MO, passed away unexpectedly September 4, 2019. He was born June 28, 1961, to Forrest Dean and Phyllis Jerene Pittsenbarger.
After graduating high school, Scott traveled to California to learn plumbing, a career he loved for 40 years. He and his wife, Glory, own Discount Plumbing, Inc. His pride for his business, employees, and the care and compassion for his customers will continue!
Scott had a passion for life, always smiling and singing. His coworkers loved to listen to him sing at work. They called him "The Singing Plumber".
Scott excelled in voice and sports in high school with many awards. He was dedicated to his family and friends. He loved to hunt, fish, canoe, and spend time at his favorite place, "THE FARM"! He loved to collect and ride old tractors.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James.
Scott is survived by his wife of 32 years, Glory Pittsenbarger and 3 siblings, Kathy, Karyn, and Kelly, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A celebration of Scott's life will be at a later date.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 6, 2019