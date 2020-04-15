|
Frances (Teet) Duncan Reynolds
Springfield - Frances (Teet) Duncan Reynolds, 93 of Springfield, Mo. passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 1, 1926 in Muskogee, Oklahoma the daughter of Vera and Louis Duncan. She graduated from Central High School. Attended Hockaday all girls Junior College in Dallas, Texas. Graduating from University of Oklahoma where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and majored in Psychology.
After graduating from OU she soon met the love of her life Robert D. Reynolds. They were married for 60 wonderful years until his passing in 2009. Frances was a member of Springfield Junior League, Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club, Art Group, PEO of Springfield, one of the original members of the Flea Market (the Fleas), a longtime member of Hickory Hills Country Club and a longtime member of First and Calvary Presbyterian Church.
Frances was well known for owning The Cottage, where she shared her love for Antiques and wonderful Decorating Style. She also shared her love of traveling with her husband. Their favorite places were England and France. They brought back wonderful antiques for The Cottage. Frances also loved her gardens where she would spend hours making them perfect! She had a true talent of making everything beautiful!
She will be remembered as a kind, thoughtful, beautiful, loving person with the sweetest smile. Her family was everything to her!
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) Reynolds. She is survived by her three children Ann Hicks, John Reynolds, Pat Manzardo and husband Mike Manzardo; her grandchildren, Holly Anna McGee and husband Robert Clayton McGee, John Robert Reynolds Jr., Hannah Frances Voss and Michael Duncan Manzardo; great-grandchildren, Robert Henry McGee and Anna Mae (Birdie) McGee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First and Calvary Presbyterian Church, Isabel's House or The Humane Society of Southwest Mo.
Private Family Graveside Service will be held to celebrate MeMe's 93 wonderful years of life! Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
We will love and miss you always! xoxo
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020