Frances E. Hill
Springfield - Frances Elizabeth Hill, loving Mom and Grandma, was promoted to Heaven August 28, 2019. She was born December 1, 1923 in Chadwick, MO. She married Leo W. Hill, Sr. on March 14, 1942. She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and Springfield Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a daughter, Janeth Wicks.
She is survived by her children; Shirley Chevalier, Leo W. Hill, Jr., Karen Bedell, Mike Hill and Debra Henderson; grandchildren Beth, Matthew, Heather, Marti, Shane, Cheyenne, Shawn and Scott; great-grandchildren Ranson, Madison, Mason, Rylan, Presley, Isabella, Ethan, Luke, Adeline, Zoe, Baet, Yui, Aidan, Kate and Liam.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 5, 2019