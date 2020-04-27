Services
Frances Elaine Gann


1926 - 2020
Frances Elaine Gann Obituary
Frances Elaine Gann

Republic - Frances Elaine Gann, 93, was born October21, 1926 in Harlan, IA to Horace and Rose Petersen. She departed this life on April 25, 2020.

Frances married the love of her life, Howard Grann, on June 15, 1946. To this union, two children were born, Douglas and Nancy.

Frances was an active member of North National (Water Mill) Church of Christ for 60 years. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school class for Special Needs children.

Frances' love of children continued with her volunteer work in several classrooms, A Sporting Chance, and the Thrift Haven store. She loved to bake, work in her garden, and help others. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers and sisters, and one special grandson, Adam Grann.

Left to cherish her memories are her son, Douglas (Karen) North Branch, MN, daughter Nancy (Gregory) Republic, MO, Sisters Verda Mae Larsen, and Lile (Pete) Petersen; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Tanya) Grann, Nathaniel Grann, Jessica Johnson, and Justin Johnson; great grandchildren Jacob and Jessica Grann; and a host of relatives and friends.

A Family Celebration of Frances' life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Fair Haven Children's Home.
