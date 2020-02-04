Services
Springfield - Frances "Jean" Wolsey, 95, of Springfield, Missouri passed away on February 2, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1925 in Oran, Missouri to Leslie and Beatrice (Wade) Inman. She united in marriage to William Curtis Wolsey on February 14, 1948. Frances was a member of the River of Life Lutheran Church. She enjoyed being around people and loved talking with them, but her true passion was her grandkids.

Frances is preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Beatrice; her husband, William "Jack" Wolsey; her brother, J.L. Inman and her granddaughter, Cammy King. She is survived by her daughters, Tina (Mark) King and Sharon (Jeff) Widmeyer; her step-children, Jack (Tania) Beaman; her grandchildren, Kelsey King Cowan, Bryce Widmeyer, and Parker Widmeyer and her great-grandchild, Thea Cameron Cowan. She is also survived by her many loved nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Frances will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Her funeral service will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
