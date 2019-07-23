|
Frances Kay Miller
Republic - Frances Kay Miller, age 78, of Republic, Missouri, passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born on July 27, 1941 in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Billy J. and Lucille F. (Sifferman) Miller.
Kay was a life-long resident of Republic, serving the community as a businesswoman for over 35 years. She enjoyed shopping, antiquing, gardening, and especially spending time with her "birthday girls."
She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Lucille Miller; and maternal grandparents, Opal and True Sifferman.
Kay is survived by a daughter, Kathy (James Richard Sullivan) Jones; a son, Kelley Jones; three grandchildren, Cameron, Trevor, and Dylan; a brother, David (Brenda) Miller; a sister, Janice (Jim) Boone; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A celebration of life will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Hope Lutheran Church, Republic. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the on their website, Family and friends many share online condolences at meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on July 23, 2019