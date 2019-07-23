Services
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
(417) 732-2535
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hope Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Kay Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Kay Miller Obituary
Frances Kay Miller

Republic - Frances Kay Miller, age 78, of Republic, Missouri, passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born on July 27, 1941 in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Billy J. and Lucille F. (Sifferman) Miller.

Kay was a life-long resident of Republic, serving the community as a businesswoman for over 35 years. She enjoyed shopping, antiquing, gardening, and especially spending time with her "birthday girls."

She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Lucille Miller; and maternal grandparents, Opal and True Sifferman.

Kay is survived by a daughter, Kathy (James Richard Sullivan) Jones; a son, Kelley Jones; three grandchildren, Cameron, Trevor, and Dylan; a brother, David (Brenda) Miller; a sister, Janice (Jim) Boone; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A celebration of life will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Hope Lutheran Church, Republic. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the on their website, Family and friends many share online condolences at meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now