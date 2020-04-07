|
|
Frances "Fran" Lorenz
Nixa - Frances "Fran" Lorenz, 88, of Nixa, Missouri, died April 6, 2020 from lymphoma. Fran was born March 13, 1932 in Adams, Massachusetts to Harvey and Loretta Lanois. While her father was stationed with the United States Army at Fort Monroe, Virginia, she met Frank Lorenz. After a whirlwind romance, she married her soulmate Frank on November 5, 1949. Fran and Frank started their family while traveling the world with the United States Army. Frank retired from the military in 1968, and the family moved to their farm in Wentworth, Missouri, where they lived surrounded by family and friends until 2005 when Fran moved to Nixa to be closer to her family. Fran was a past member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pierce City, Missouri, St. Joseph the Worker Church in Ozark, Missouri and St. Francis of Assisi Church in Nixa, MO. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, an avid golfer, reader, crochetier, community volunteer, and a legendary cook.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank Lorenz, her brothers Raymond and Thomas Lanois (wife Sharon), her sisters Theresa Lanois Larabee, and Jeannine Lanois Stanley, and her grandson, Steven Eric Lorenz. Fran is survived by her sons Frank Lorenz and his wife Mary Ann Campbell (Ozark, MO), Frank's former wife, Mitzi Lorenz, (Springfield, MO), Paul Lorenz and his former wife Debbie Lorenz (Temple, TX), Jim Lorenz and his wife Loeta Lorenz (Lampe, MO); brother Donald Lanois and his wife Mary Ann, sisters Ethel Lanois Milone, Celia Lanois Scheisser, Marie Lanois Olsen and her husband Gerald; grandchildren Stephanie Lorenz Wingo (husband Brian), Lori Lorenz Bourland (husband Trey), Lana Lorenz, Emily Lorenz, Michelle Hanks (husband Marty), Greg Kesterson, and Andrew McCormick; great-grandchildren Cody, Olivia, and Easton Hanks, Eloise and Conrad Bourland, and Wyatt Mitchem; great-great grandchild Colt Hanks, nieces, nephews and countless dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Steven Lorenz Memorial Fund in care of the Finley River Community Foundation, PO Box 1176, Ozark, MO 65721. Funds are used for children's soccer scholarships. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020