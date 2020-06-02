Frances Lou Opal HudgensSpringfield, MO. - Frances Lou Opal Hudgens 91, Springfield, MO. passed away June 1, 2020, after a short illness. She was born in Douglas, County, Mo. on March 29, 1929, to John Columbus and Ada Opal (Pope) Pierson. Frances was a long-time area resident, and was a retired Post Office Clerk in the Ben Franklin Dime Store. She was a member of The New Bethel Baptist Church, in Niangua, MO. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, collecting dolls and hot wheels. She was also known as a great seamstress and she loved crocheting.Frances was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Paul Hudgens, her son Darrell Hudgens, and her grandson: Kenneth Hudgens. Being the last in her immediate family, she was also preceded in death by her siblings: Violet, Gene, Junior, Annabelle, and Robert. Frances is survived by her children: Gary Hudgens and his wife, Karlene, Michael Hudgens and his wife, Esther Sue, Betty Taylor and her husband, Charles, and Deanna Hawkins and her husband, Danny, eleven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, before the graveside services at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. The family requests that monetary donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.