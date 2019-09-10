|
|
Frances Sylvia Klender
Springfield - Frances Sylvia Klender, a long-time resident of the Springfield area, passed away peacefully Monday the 2nd day of September, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. Fran was born September 23, 1927 to Edwin and Bella Scheier. Fran was raised in a Bronx brownstone in New York City. Upon graduating from high school, she trained at a textile school for testing fibers and as a secretary. She met Harry Klender at a roller skating rink. Harry was studying at Columbia University on the GI bill. They married and celebrated 66 anniversaries before Harry passed in 2012.
Fran and Harry raised 4 girls and one boy. Fran loved roses. At one point she cared for 60 roses in her garden. She loved playing tennis, taught swimming for the Red Cross and the YMCA, and taught exercise classes at The Montclair for 26 years. When not pursuing her physical activities, she knitted sweaters, gloves and hats for herself and others. When she passed, she had two large dressers filled with her warm knitted handmade sweaters.
Fran was predeceased by her husband Harry and her brother Stanley. She is survived by her children Sharon, JoAnne, Lynn, Mike and Paula; her grandchildren Sarah, Brent, Beth, Keith, Karen, Eric, Kelsey and Tom, and her great-grandchildren Mia, Nelson, Owen, Pierce and Alice.
The family will host a celebration of Fran's life at The Montclair, 1000 East Montclair Street, Springfield, Missouri 65807 at 3:00 on Friday, September 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran's memory may be made to the Mercy Hospice Services in Springfield, Missouri or Missouri Conservation program. Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 10, 2019