Frank E. Boone
Springfield, MO - Frank E. Boone arrived in his heavenly home on August 1, 2020. Frank was born November 19th,1928, to J. Hillary and Ella Boone in Morehouse, Missouri, graduated from Waynesville High School in 1946, and lived most of his life in Springfield. He was married to the love of his life, Bonnie, for 66 years, who preceded him to heaven. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Janet Boone; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Troy Casteel; grandchildren Drew Boone and Loren, Nathan, and Dylan Casteel; great grandchildren Kylie and Asher Boone, Deegan and Trenton Brake, and many nieces and nephews.
Frank served in the US Navy during WWII as a fire-control officer and rarely missed cheering for his branch during the Navy-Army football game. He and Bonnie loved to travel, camp, fish, square dance, and spend time with family and friends. He was an active member at South Haven Baptist for many years, and Second Baptist before that. He enjoyed Boy Scouting and serving as a troop leader. He retired from a career with MODOT in 1990, but continued to meet weekly with other retirees at McDonald's for "board meetings". Frank loved to laugh and was always ready with a joke, witty tale, or clever saying, which his children dubbed "Frankisms".
A private family burial will be at a later date in Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Missouri Baptist Children's Home, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, American Cancer Society
, or a charity of your choice
.
Proverbs 20:7 The righteous who walks in his integrity— blessed are his children after him!