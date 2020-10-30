1/1
Frank Elton Gray Iii
1945 - 2020
Frank Elton Gray, III

Mt. Vernon - Frank Elton Gray III, 75, of Springfield, Missouri passed away on October 28, 2020 at the Mt. Vernon Veterans Home. Frank was born June 30, 1945 in Port Huron, Michigan where he grew up. He served as a radioman in the Navy in Adak, Alaska and Vietnam. He raised his family in Northeast Florida, Springfield and Boonville, Missouri. He retired as a Parole Officer for the state of Missouri. He loved the outdoors and passed this on to his family.

Frank is survived by his five sisters, numerous nieces and nephews; his daughter Amy Hughes and son-in-law Chuck Hughes of Gaithersburg, Maryland; daughter Erin Gray and son-in-law Chris Schulze of Springfield, Missouri; their mother Maureen Gray and his three beloved grandchildren Cody Cadwell, Hailey Cadwell and Jules Schulze.

A private family service will be held at the Springfield Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ozarks Food Harvest. ozarksfoodharvest.org. Online condolences can be made at www.gormanscharpf.com




Published in News-Leader from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
