Frank Ernest Wilcox, Jr.
Springfield - Frank Ernest Wilcox, Jr., 98, of Springfield, MO passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born on August 2, 1921 in Kansas City, MO, the son of Frank Ernest, Sr. and Emily Irene Wilcox. He attended school in Kansas City, MO and graduated high school from Kemper Military Academy before attending the University of Kansas, where he received his B.S in Business. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country overseas during World War II as a rifleman instructor and received several decorations.
He met the love of his life, Elizabeth Carol Jones, his beloved "Betsy", and they were married November 26, 1949. They were blessed with six children.
His father was a pioneer in paper recycling and founded Industrial Paper Stock in Kansas City, MO. Frank worked with his father until 1960 when he started his own paper recycling business and moved his family to Springfield, MO. The business later became known as Midwest Fibre Sales and is still the family business today.
Frank was also active in his community as a member of Kiwanis Club, a supporter of Lives Under Construction Boys Ranch in Lampe, MO and a longtime member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Springfield. As an Eagle Scout himself, he supported the Boy Scout Program.
He was highly respected and a devoted father to his children. He and his wife, Betsy shared a wonderful life together, which lasted almost 70 years. Later in life, they shared traveling to Israel, England, Australia, New Zealand and other various countries.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Sharon Leigh Wilcox.
Frank is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his children, Margaret L. Wilcox, Patricia Anne Varner (Dickson), Frank Alan Wilcox (Peggy), Susan Renee Wilcox (Rick Reynolds) and David Adam Wilcox (Beth); sister, Betty Wilcox Croft (Howard); eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Glendale Gardens Nursing, Phoenix Home Care and Phoenix Hospice for their support and care during his final months.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with a memorial service beginning at 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow the service at Maple Park Cemetery in Springfield. A reception is being held at Wesley United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs RD, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 4, 2019