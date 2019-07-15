|
|
Frank G. Long
Springfield - Frank G. Long, age 91, of Springfield passed away Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at North Park Village Assisted Living .
Frank was born October 22, 1927 in Purdy, MO to Charley Hiram and Nancy Pearl Long. Frank served in the United States Army during World War II. he was united in marriage to Charline Nance on April 3, 1948 in Carroll County, AR. Frank worked as a Milk Delivery Man for Foremost Dairy Company. He enjoyed going to the Elks Lodge and playing cards with his friends, bowling, and playing pool. His favorite thing to do was going to the Casino and playing the slot machines.
Survivors include his loving children, James Long, Pattie Hays, Sandy Pering, and Merry Bradley; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; great-great- grandchildren; and great-great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Charline Long; son, Charles Long; and two brothers, Bill Long and Leon Long.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Hazelwood Cemetery 1642 East Seminole Springfield, Missouri 65804, Funeral services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home South.
Published in the News-Leader on July 15, 2019