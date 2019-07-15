Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank G. Long


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank G. Long Obituary
Frank G. Long

Springfield - Frank G. Long, age 91, of Springfield passed away Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at North Park Village Assisted Living .

Frank was born October 22, 1927 in Purdy, MO to Charley Hiram and Nancy Pearl Long. Frank served in the United States Army during World War II. he was united in marriage to Charline Nance on April 3, 1948 in Carroll County, AR. Frank worked as a Milk Delivery Man for Foremost Dairy Company. He enjoyed going to the Elks Lodge and playing cards with his friends, bowling, and playing pool. His favorite thing to do was going to the Casino and playing the slot machines.

Survivors include his loving children, James Long, Pattie Hays, Sandy Pering, and Merry Bradley; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; great-great- grandchildren; and great-great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Charline Long; son, Charles Long; and two brothers, Bill Long and Leon Long.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Hazelwood Cemetery 1642 East Seminole Springfield, Missouri 65804, Funeral services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home South.
Published in the News-Leader on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now