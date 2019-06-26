Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
Reverend Frank R. Stark


1931 - 2019
Reverend Frank R. Stark Obituary
Reverend Frank R. Stark

Strafford - Reverend Frank R. Stark, age 87, passed from this world on Sunday, June 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. Frank was born September 18, 1931 to Frank W. Stark and Pearl H. Stark. He accepted Jesus as his Savior when he was 9 years old after a revival. He served the Lord in ministries from the age of 15. He was honored to serve at First Baptist of Strafford for nearly 20 years. He was the founder of Frank Stark Raceway Ministries.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Frank W. Stark and Pearl H. Stark, his brother, Gaylord W. Stark, and son-in-law, Ronald L. Marsh.

Frank is survived by his bride of 67 years, Betty L. Stark; daughters Stephanie Marsh of Kissimmee, FL; Sara Campbell (husband Richard) of Strafford, MO; and Sandra Perkins (husband Keith) of Chattanooga, TN; numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren; sister, Virginia Salchow of Springfield, MO; brother, Charles A. Stark (wife Betty J.) of Republic, MO; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Second Baptist Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader on June 26, 2019
