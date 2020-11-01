Frank Teal
Springfield - Alfred Frank Teal, 91, left this world on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Springfield, MO. He was born on Friday, August 30, 1929 in Crossroads, MO to Alice Martin and Hobert Teal.
Frank was a hard worker his whole life, often working multiple jobs. He spoke often about his time at Thompson Sales, Dayco and Springfield Public Schools along with delivering the Kansas City Star newspaper. Frank's happiest memories were of the joy he felt when he spent time with his boys at the lake when they were young and hunting with them when they got older. Later in his life, he was at his happiest when he traveled in his motor home with his wife Mary. The greatest sorrow of his life was the loss of his oldest son Lee Allan from leukemia at the age of 15. Frank suffered the last few years of his life from Alzheimer's. With those two things in mind the family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Alzheimer's Association
. The family would like to thank Woodland Manor for the exceptional care given to Frank the last years of his life with a special thanks to his nurse, Wayne.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life Mary, his parents, one brother Wilbur and one son Lee Allan.
Frank is survived by two sons Mike Teal (wife Cheryl) and Larry Teal (wife Karen), four grandchildren Michele, Michael Preston, Michael Lee and Charles Brian, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandson. He is also survived by his first wife and mother of his sons, Aline Teal.
Graveside services for Frank will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
May he forever rest in peace.