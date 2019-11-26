Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
922 W. Republic Rd.
Springfield, MO
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
922 W. Republic Rd
Springfield, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Bigler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Dee Bigler


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin Dee Bigler Obituary
Franklin Dee Bigler

Springfield - Frank Bigler, 79, of Springfield, born in Pittsburg, MO, to Carlos and Josephine Bigler, May 30, 1940, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019.

Frank spent most of his life in Springfield, and has been a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He retired from AT&T in 1997. He spent many enjoyable hours playing golf and attending and working at NASCAR racing schools.

He is survived by Mary, his wife of 59 years; mother, Josephine Bigler; brother, Marlan of Costa Mesa, CA; son, Michael and his wife, Christy, of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Kellie of Shreveport, LA; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church, 922 W. Republic Rd., Springfield, on Monday, Dec. 2, at 1:00 p.m., prior to services starting at 2:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank Faith Hospice for their medical knowledge and loving attention.

Memorial contributions in Frank's name may be made to Faith Hospice of the Ozarks, 123 Johnstown Dr., Rogersville, MO 65742. Frank's care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. See website at www.walnutlawnfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now