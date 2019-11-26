|
Franklin Dee Bigler
Springfield - Frank Bigler, 79, of Springfield, born in Pittsburg, MO, to Carlos and Josephine Bigler, May 30, 1940, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019.
Frank spent most of his life in Springfield, and has been a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He retired from AT&T in 1997. He spent many enjoyable hours playing golf and attending and working at NASCAR racing schools.
He is survived by Mary, his wife of 59 years; mother, Josephine Bigler; brother, Marlan of Costa Mesa, CA; son, Michael and his wife, Christy, of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Kellie of Shreveport, LA; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church, 922 W. Republic Rd., Springfield, on Monday, Dec. 2, at 1:00 p.m., prior to services starting at 2:00 p.m.
The family would like to thank Faith Hospice for their medical knowledge and loving attention.
Memorial contributions in Frank's name may be made to Faith Hospice of the Ozarks, 123 Johnstown Dr., Rogersville, MO 65742. Frank's care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. See website at www.walnutlawnfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019