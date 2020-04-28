|
|
Fred Cook
Our Dad, Fred F. Cook was born September 12, 1935 to Harold and Mary Cook Szczpanski in Chicago Illinois. He married our mom, Charlene in 1960 and stepped into fatherhood to Suzette Durkin and Danny Keeslar. To this union Terri Cook was born.
Dad had many wonderful qualities. We could always call for advice, he never met a stranger, treated everyone with respect and was always kind. He was a good Dad.
Memories of our Dad are late night card games, hunting with his pals, fishing with Delbert and attending Bears Basketball games with Terri, Mary and Kenny. He made the best homemade chicken and noodles and loved giving them away. Dad especially loved his grandchildren Wesley Keeslar, Emily Kreman (Craig) and Amelia Keeslar. Great Grand Daughters, Ashlynn Keeslar and Collins Kreman. Daughter in law, Joy Keeslar.
After retirement he and mom spent winters in Arizona and traveling. He couldn't wait to
"Get on the Road Again."
We would like to thank Intrepid Hospice for their care for Dad and our family. We will celebrate Dad's life and lay him to rest by Mom at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the ,
2926 E. Battlefield St. Spgfd Mo. 65804 or Rescue One, 1927-B E. Bennett St. Spgfd, Mo. 65804
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020