Dr. Fred H. MoodySpringfield - Freddie Harold Moody was born May 8, 1931, in Hartville, and peacefully entered Heaven's gates on Oct. 27, 2020. Fred was born to Harry and Vada Moody. He was fifth in line of 11 children and was the last to depart this earth. He was joined in marriage to Marilyn Teiken in 1951, and to this union, three daughters were born. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; precious daughter Sandy; brothers Joe and Jay Moody; sisters Aleene Wynn, Geneva Crowder, Wilma Cottengim, Sue Johns, Glenna Holifield, Peggy Mayab, Barbara Johns and Beverly Hensley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marilyn; his daughters, Dianne Greenberger and husband, David, of Plantation, Fla.; Vicki Whitfield and her husband, Bruce, of Springfield; granddaughters, Tiffany Brown and her husband, Brian, of Strafford; Amanda Longenecker and her husband, Brent, of Antipolo City, Philippines; and great-grandchildren, Madelyn Brown, Eli Herren, and Rhian and Iris Longenecker.Fred quit school after the eighth grade to help work with his family. He left home at 18 to join the U.S. Navy and served in naval aviation on aircraft carriers and blimps. During this time, he met his future wife on a blind date while she was a student nurse. He transferred to the U.S. Air Force serving in the education and chemical, biological and radiological warfare career fields in England, Guam and several states before retiring as a Master Sergeant serving on the Air Force Inspector General's staff. Fred loved music, so it was natural for the family to sing in churches across England and here in the states using their guitar, accordion, autoharp, pixiphone, bass guitar, piano and organ. While stationed in England, their family was chosen to represent the United States in the First Worldwide Folk Music Festival in Cambridge, England. He moved the family to Springfield for him and Marilyn to attend Baptist Bible College and begin his new ministry as a Baptist preacher and educator. He went on to earn two doctorates. He has pastored four churches, was a professor at Baptist Bible College in Springfield, and lastly, was Academic Dean at Louisiana Baptist Theological Seminary in Shreveport, La., where he created the external studies program. No one could question Fred's love for his wife, family, his Lord and his church, where he served until no longer physically able. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, musical talent and his unique ability to encourage others.Visitation will be 10-11 am, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at High Street Baptist Church, 900 N. Eastgate Avenue, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 11 am, with Pastor Eddie Lyons officiating. Burial will follow at Steele Memorial Cemetery in Hartville with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to High Street Missions Fund or a charity of donor's choice.