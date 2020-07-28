Fred Henry Borneman



Springfield - Fred Borneman passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 28th from complications from a fall. He was married to Patricia MacArthur Borneman and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 17th. He is survived by his seven children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His blessings are Susan Oakley, Cary, Fred Jr, Christopher (Theresa), Lori (Jeff Fuge), David, Elizabeth (Bill Meiner), and Dena. His grandchildren are Elizabeth (Andrew Payne), Kristen, Cara (Evan Griffin), Liz, Patrick (Saho Ijima-Washburn), Kyle (Caitlin), Andrew, Chloe, Autumn, Shaun, Emily Fuge, Will, Rachel, Tracy, and Kelly. His great grandchildren are Alex, Stella Marie, Selina, and Ryder.



He achieved much in his life including becoming an Eagle Scout, 4th degree Knights of Columbus, and a member of the National Guard. He spoke in Jeff City to integrate Learning Disability curriculum into Springfield Public Schools and led the vote against fluoride in Ozark water. He spent 13 years on the Planning and Zoning Commission of Ozark and was chairman for 8 years. As a businessman he worked for UARCO and owned and operated National Business Forms for 54 years. He prided himself on never having a dissatisfied customer.



Fred Borneman was a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather, a businessman, and a public servant. He was a great man and everyone who met him adored him. We can all learn from his grace, dignity, and fashion sense.



He loved his family and acted it out every day. He was loved in return and for years the family motto has been "everybody loves Fred." His loving wife Patricia's purpose in life was to make sure Fred got to heaven; he made it easy. He joins his parents Edna and Fred and his siblings Nancy and Bob.



Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow in Weaver Cemetery, Ozark, MO.



In lieu of flowers or memorial please remember his memory by doing a good deed for someone in need.



I needed clothes and you clothed me



I was sick and you looked after me



I was in prison and you came to visit me



Matthew 25:28









