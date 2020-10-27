1/
Fred "Freddie" Kabell
1942 - 2020
Fred "Freddie" Kabell

Raytown, MO - Our beloved, Fred "Freddie" Kabell of Raytown, MO passed away peacefully at the age of 78 while in a memory care facility in Lee's Summit, MO on October 3. Fred was born June 19, 1942 to Paul and Goldie (Hastings) Kabell and was raised on their farm in Miller, MO.

He graduated from Miller High School in 1960 where he served as class president his junior year. Fred went on to study at the University of Arkansas. While in Little Rock, he took a job in a small bank where was introduced to computer programming in its infancy. He took to computers very quickly and had a long, successful career as a Systems Engineer for multiple large tech companies.

Fred met Peggy Sneed in the fall of 1964 and the two were married on June 26, 1965. The couple had 2 sons, Craig and Brian whom they raised in Raytown, MO.

Fred's favorite past times were traveling, watching sports on TV, trading the stock market, and saving money.

He will be missed dearly by his brother, Jim & wife Pat, two sons, Craig & wife Diana, Brian & wife Tammy, granddaughters Hannah, Abigail, and Christina, and 7 nieces: Rhonda, Sonya, Christy, Leslie, Stephanie, Melissa, and Jennifer along with many other family and friends.

You are invited to join the Kabell Family for a public Fellowship & Memorial Service at Round Ground Baptist Church, 877 State Hwy UU, Miller, MO 65707, on November 7, 2020. Fellowship begins at 1:00 pm with Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any contributions be made in Fred's honor to the City Union Mission of Kansas City. https://cityunionmission.org/donation-page/

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee's Summit, MO 816-524-3700




Published in News-Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
