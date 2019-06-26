|
|
Fred L. Harrison
Springfield - Fred L. Harrison, 90, Springfield, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 in his home. He was born on August 11, 1928 to Fred and Nonearl (Brumley) Harrison in Orange County, California. Fred grew up in Mtn. Grove, Mo. and graduated from Mtn. Grove High School. Fred served his country in the U.S. Army Signal Corp as a Corporal after being drafted into the Korean War. He met the love of his life Bonnie Chandler and they married March 19, 1954 in Corinth, Mississippi and have been married for 65 years. Fred worked at Kraft foods for 42 years in Mtn. Grove and later in Springfield.
He loved fast pitch softball. He was a statistician and taught his children how to keep score of baseball and softball. He coached 15 to 18 year old boys fast pitch softball and traveled to Jefferson City where they won a State Tournament. By going in to work at 4:00 am he could take time off to follow his children to baseball and softball games, tennis matches and twirling meets throughout Springfield and the State of Missouri. Fred traveled to the ASA National Tournaments several times, traveling to Prince Edward Island Canada, Michigan and several other locations.
After retiring Fred and Bonnie often traveled on Fan Buses to Lady Bears Basketball games. He went to every Lady Bears post season game in 2001 traveling to Rutgers University in N.J., U of Washington in Seattle, and the Final Four in St. Louis. Fred went to the Springfield Cardinal Games often getting to the park several hours before gates opened to visit with other fans. He loved being first in line. He was always early for everything.
Fred is survived by his wife Bonnie, 6 children Fred Harrison, Jr. wife Beth, Sandy Rogers husband Dr. W. Curtis, Debbie Korpiel, husband Michael, Michael Harrison, wife Shelly, Donna Fulton and husband Brian, Donald Harrison and wife Tammy, Sisters Varrel Palmer and husband Jerry, Clefa Thomason, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Visitation is Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 a.m. with the service following at 10:30 a.m. in Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Burial will be at Hazelwood Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on June 26, 2019