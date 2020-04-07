|
Fred Lee Clayton
Springfield - Fred Lee Clayton, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home in Springfield, MO. He was born June 7, 1929, in Glasco, Cloud County, Kansas on the family farm. His father was also born and raised on the farm purchased by his grandfather in 1880, from the homesteader.
Fred was the oldest child of Frank Lee Clayton and Enid Hazel Mills. He and his siblings attended a one-room elementary school called Silver Arrow, and he graduated from Concordia High School in 1946. He earned his way through college at Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS graduating in 1954, with a degree in Agriculture and Entomology. He married his college sweetheart, Barbara Lutz on September 12, 1954, and upon graduation, started his career in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, traveling Indiana, Ohio and Michigan serving the food industry. He then worked in Kansas City, MO, St. Joseph, MO and eventually Springfield, MO. In 1966, he started his own company that serviced the Utilities Industries. He then acquired a pest elimination firm, Independent Pest Control, which along with his wife, operated for 30 years.
Mr. Clayton served on the Board of the National Pest Control Association, the Missouri Pest Control Association, and he was a board-certified entomologist by the Entomological Society of America.
He belonged to the Scottish Rite and Abou Ben Adhem Shrine, was a member of Twin Oaks Country Club for over twenty years, attended Kings Way Methodist Church, and was a regular volunteer at the Springfield History Museum.
Fred was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend. Besides his love and pride for his family, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating on Table Rock Lake, snow skiing, and was a life-long St. Louis Cardinals fan, as well as the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and his Alma Mater, Kansas State Wildcats. Fred always tried to leave the world around him a little better by planting a tree or a shrub or pulling weeds from a parking lot. He loved the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Frank B and Max L Clayton. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, daughters, Karen S Clayton, Springfield, MO, Sheila M. Bozyk (Daniel J.) Cypress, TX, granddaughter, Caroline Bozyk, and grandson, Clayton Bozyk, Dallas, TX, sister, Arlene F. Clayton, Belleville, KS, and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life is to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to or the American Diabetes Association, or a . Online condolences may be made at gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020