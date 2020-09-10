1/1
Fred Luper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Luper

Springfield - Fred Luper, 67, beloved husband, father and grandfather was called home to glory on 9/7/2020 after a battle with Covid-19. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Jane Luper, his children, Rebekah Luper and Evan Rees, Rachel and David Wahl, Nathanael and Alisha Luper, Benjamin and Melanie Luper and Anna Luper. He is also survived by 6, soon to be 7, grandchildren, Noah, Levi, Luke and Hallelujah Wahl, and Abel, Freddy and awaiting Arthur Luper, as well as two sisters Sherri and Nancy Luper, two sister in laws Mary Wedgeworth and Beth Harmon, and his mother and father in law, Tom and Martha Harmon. He was met at the pearly gates by his parents, Fred Sr. and Madeline Luper and brother David Luper. He was a Godly man who dedicated his life to helping others with a smile on his face. He touched many hearts before he was taken from us too early. He loved to garden, raise chickens and play with his grandchildren. He was the pastor at Onward Church in Miller, MO and Elwood Methodist in Elwood, MO. He will be missed immensely by everyone in his family from his devasted wife, to his grandson who always declared "Papa is my best friend!" Our hearts are broken but find comfort in knowing we will see him again. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday 9/12/2020 at the Ozark Empire Fair Grounds, masks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you donate to Rainbow Network at rainbownetwork.org/donate or mail to 2840 E Chestnut Expy, Springfield, MO 65802.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
Ozark Empire Fair Grounds
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved