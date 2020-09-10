Fred Luper
Springfield - Fred Luper, 67, beloved husband, father and grandfather was called home to glory on 9/7/2020 after a battle with Covid-19. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Jane Luper, his children, Rebekah Luper and Evan Rees, Rachel and David Wahl, Nathanael and Alisha Luper, Benjamin and Melanie Luper and Anna Luper. He is also survived by 6, soon to be 7, grandchildren, Noah, Levi, Luke and Hallelujah Wahl, and Abel, Freddy and awaiting Arthur Luper, as well as two sisters Sherri and Nancy Luper, two sister in laws Mary Wedgeworth and Beth Harmon, and his mother and father in law, Tom and Martha Harmon. He was met at the pearly gates by his parents, Fred Sr. and Madeline Luper and brother David Luper. He was a Godly man who dedicated his life to helping others with a smile on his face. He touched many hearts before he was taken from us too early. He loved to garden, raise chickens and play with his grandchildren. He was the pastor at Onward Church in Miller, MO and Elwood Methodist in Elwood, MO. He will be missed immensely by everyone in his family from his devasted wife, to his grandson who always declared "Papa is my best friend!" Our hearts are broken but find comfort in knowing we will see him again. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday 9/12/2020 at the Ozark Empire Fair Grounds, masks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you donate to Rainbow Network at rainbownetwork.org/donate
or mail to 2840 E Chestnut Expy, Springfield, MO 65802.