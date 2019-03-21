Services
Fred Wolter Obituary
Fred Wolter

Springfield/Strafford - Fred Wolter of Strafford Missouri passed away peacefully on January 22, 2019 at the Maples Health and Rehab Center in Springfield Missouri.

Fred was a Korean War Veteran with 12 years of selfless service to the United States Navy. Fred frequently spoke with pride of his travels around the world as a Naval Officer. He was medically retired as a Lieutenant in 1959.

Fred spent the remainder of his life as farmer in rural Springfield/Strafford where he loved tending to cattle of those whom leased property from him. Farming was his great love.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; William Edward and Beaulah Dell Wolter, one sister Wilma Crockett,

He is survived by one brother William Edward Wolter Jr of Springfield, Ludean Clark of Monett, and multiple nieces and nephews as well as several friends from the local veteran community.

Fred loved being a philanthropist and would regularly give charitably to the , the as well as many other organizations in which he was passionate. Fred was a loving friend whom never forgot his closest friends and his family.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that any and all donations be made out to the of Springfield Missouri.

Interment services are scheduled as follows:

Visitation:

March 23rd 10-11 a.m.

Final Interment

March 23rd 11-12 a.m.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 21, 2019
