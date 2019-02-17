|
Freddie Lee Roller
Springfield, MO. - Freddie Lee Roller died peacefully on February 13th, 2019, in Springfield, Missouri at the age of 75.
Freddie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynna of Springfield, his daughter, Lynnea of Springfield, son, William (Bill) of Gresham, OR, daughter-in-law, Shannon of Springfield, Grandson, Mason and wife Eliza, Moses, his brother Russell and wife Mary, and James and his wife Marilyn, and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Fred and mother, Wanda of Washburn, MO.
Freddie was born in Stella, MO to Fred and Wanda Roller. He graduated from Washburn High School and attended Baptist Bible College in Bolivar, MO. He married Lynna D. Kladt in 1966. After moving to Springfield, Freddie began working in Auto Parts stores. He retired as the manager of the Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts Store in Crane, MO.
Freddie asked that his body be donated to science. There will be no funeral or celebration ceremony.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 17, 2019