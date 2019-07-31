Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Frederick J. "Joe" Garrett Jr.


1942 - 2019
Frederick J. "Joe" Garrett Jr. Obituary
Frederick J. "Joe" Garrett, Jr.

Springfield - Frederick J. "Joe" Garrett, Jr. was born March 18, 1942, to Major Frederick J. Garrett, Sr. and Eula Belle (Shaver) Garrett in Leavenworth, KS, the oldest of nine children. He passed from this world July 28, 2019, at home with family present. Joe married Betty Ann Noble in November 1966. They were married 52 years.

Joe graduated from Parkview High School in 1960, a member of the first graduating class at Parkview. He was a home builder and drywall installer. Later he decided to go back to school and graduated from Southwest Missouri State (now Missouri State University) in 1978 with a degree in Accounting. Joe was a proud member of the Army Reserves. Joe then went to work as an auditor and retired in 2002.

Joe enjoyed playing golf, especially with his golfing buddies. He never missed a chance to pick up a "lost" ball and he has a great collection. Joe was a big St. Louis Cardinal and Kansas City Chiefs fan. He and his father-in-law enjoyed working on cars together and Joe loved cars.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Eula Garrett; brothers, Ronnie and Mike Garrett; and his wife's parents, John and Chessie Noble. Joe is survived by his wife Betty; sisters, Susan Boyd (David), Terri Mickleson (Phil), Shirley Brennan (Greg), Kathi Wheeler (Don), and Barbara Wilson; brother Jeff Garrett; brothers-in-law, Larry Noble, David Noble (Sheri); and many nephews and nieces and their children.

Visitation will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at Noon. Burial will follow in Maple Park Cemetery, Springfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Ozark Food Harvest or the charity of donor's choice.
Published in the News-Leader on July 31, 2019
