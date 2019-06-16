|
Gail Frances James
Springfield - Gail Frances James, 80, Springfield, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 in her home surrounded by family. She was born in Midland, Texas on January 21, 1939. She moved to Springfield, MO in 1961. She was retired from Professional Answering Service after 40 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Audra Covington and her brother, Wallace Covington, Jr.
She is survived by two children, her son, Bobby James and wife, Gina, Republic, MO; daughter, Cheryl Frazier and husband, Jim, Springfield; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her best friend and sister, Elaine Rothmayer, Springfield.
A private graveside service was held in Maple Park Cemetery, under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader on June 16, 2019