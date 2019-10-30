|
|
Gail Lynn Saltzman ("Momma G")
Gail Lynn Saltzman 54, Springfield, MO. passed away on October 26, 2019, after a long illness. She was born in Denver, Colorado, on May 17, 1965, to: Leland and Beverly (McQueen) Saltzman. She was a former Hotel housekeeper, and had been an area resident since February,1979.. She was a 1983 Hillcrest High School graduate. Gail was preceded in death by her father, Leland Saltzman, her son, Kyle Ray Robertson, and grand-daughter: Rose Ann Saltzman. She is survived by her daughter: Kayla Saltzman, her son: Tyler Saltzman, her mother and step-father: Beverly and Johnie Thomason, her sister and brother-in-law: Sheryl and Thomas (Wayne) Fleetwood, her grandchildren: Skylar, Micah, Athena, Serenity, Marissa, Tanner, and Kaydence.
She was a very loving and caring person. She liked people and took them at face value. She provided a place to sleep or something to eat, listened to their woes, loved and cared for them. When there were "good times" she was life of the party, fun loving and had a quick wit.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the funeral home. No burial is planned at this time.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019