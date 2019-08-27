|
|
Garold Dwight McCurdy
Springfield - Garold Dwight McCurdy passed away on August 24, 2019. He was born on January 24, 1940 in Springfield, Missouri to Norval and Stella (Spiers) McCurdy. He is a graduate of Pleasant Hope High School. Garold proudly served his country by joining the Army National Guard and serving with the Unit 1107 Company A. He also was employed by the railroad and was a vital part of the derailment crew.
Garold was an amazing, kind hearted, ornery, and loving man. Garold was well known for helping anybody in need and giving more than he received. He would give help, but would not take any in return. Garold spent the early years of his retirement at Pomme de Terre Lake, where he made many friends and special memories with his son Bradley. He took special care of his parents in their last years, taking care of their every need. Garold deeply loved his family, grandchildren and friends more than anyone could know.
Garold is survived by his son, Bradley McCurdy; his step-daughter Melissa Chandler and her children Hunter, Layken and Hudson; and his step-daughter Dana Anderson and her children Loghan, Jordan and Zach. As well as several friends, cousins and his special friend, Lola.
Special thanks to the staff at the Cox South Hospital and the Cox South Cancer Center for giving Garold excellent care. Garold also had many stars at The Neighborhood at Quail Creek. He spent his last months there. The family wants you to know how much Garold appreciated his care there. You all did such an excellent job with him. He was cared for by some very special people there. They treated him like family. He also loved you all like family. Your love, care and treatment of Garold will never be forgotten.
Services for Garold McCurdy will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00 am with a visitation on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Burial will follow the service at Mount Comfort Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 27, 2019