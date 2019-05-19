Services
Springfield - Garon Salzman, 65, Springfield, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 in Cox Medical Center. He was born February 23, 1954 in Springfield, the son of Benjamin and Helen (Anderson) Salzman.

In addition to his father, Garon was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Roxie.

Garon is survived by his mother, Helen Orlena Salzman; son, Zach Salzman; grandson, Kaden Salzman; two sisters, Renee Howard and Nanette Burnett; and many other loving family and friends. Peace out!

A private family burial will be held at a later date in McConnell Cemetery, Nixa, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Hills Animal Rescue, 1496 South Farm Road 63, Springfield, MO 65802, phone 417-844-2937. Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader on May 19, 2019
