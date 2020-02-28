|
|
Garrett "Boomer" Wilson
Eldon - Garrett "Boomer" Wilson, 34, of Eldon, Missouri passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his residence in Eldon, Missouri. He was born August 21, 1985 in Jefferson City, Missouri the son of Don and Judy (Wilson) Stewart. On August 1, 2012 in Tuscumbia, Missouri he was united in marriage to Shauna (Jackson) Wilson who survives of the home.
Other survivors include, Children, Rylan Wilson & Connor Wilson of the home, Mother, Judy Stewart of Eldon, MO, Brothers, Jake Wilson (Misty) of Eldon, MO; Trent Wilson (Shay) of Springfield, MO, Sister in law, Kayla Ketchum (Corey) of Eldorado Springs, MO, Mother in law, Kathy Jackson of Springfield, MO & Grandmother, Meme of Springfield, MO, Nieces & Nephews, Alyce Wilson, Synrik Wilson, Thomas Wilson, Peter Wilson, Cousins, Hunter & Harlee Lawless and numerous other family members. His father, Don Stewart and grandparents, Sherrill & Glenda Wilson preceded him in death.
Boomer enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Boomer was a proud member of the Voss Distributing Missouri Team.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 PM at Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO with the Funeral Service beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Capps Cemetery near Tuscumbia, MO.
Memorials in his name are suggested In care of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020