Garry Clarence Avery Sr.
Garry Clarence Avery Sr.

Garry went home on August 15th after a short illness. He leaves behind his wife Shelly, son Garry C. Avery Jr. sister Brenda and husband Charles Wilson, step son Richard Hyde and wife Lindsey, step daughter Kristen Hyde, 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Garry enjoyed buying and selling coins, old movies, music and traveling with his wife.

He was preceded in death by his father Clarence and mother Lorrayne.

Garry has been cremated by Holden Cremation and Funeral Service and there will be a celebration of his life at a later date.




Published in News-Leader from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holden Cremation & Funeral Service
8058 State Hwy 14 East
Sparta, MO 65753
(417) 278-3455
