|
|
Garry E. Guy, 82, of Willard, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be Friday, October 18th, 2019 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove, MO. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19,2019 at 2:00PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that friends and family, give a donation to someone who is currently battling cancer.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019