Carthage - Gary Alan Clark, 69, passed away on September 20, 2020, at his home after several months of unknown reason. Gary was born May 16, 1951, in Jefferson City, Missouri, son of James F. Clark and birth mother Elsie I. (Ferris) Clark.



Gary leaves behind his loving wife, Sharon, Carthage; daughter, Adrienne (Justin) Joines of Webb City and his bonus son, Travis (Jen) Smith of Neosho; three granddaughters and one grandson. Also surviving are his loving step-mom, Emogene Clark of Springfield, Missouri; one sister of Jefferson City and one sister and brother-in-law of Springfield. On Sharon's side he leaves five sister-in-laws and four brother-in-laws. Many other extended loving family members along with friends and his beloved Digger dog.



He was preceded in death by his baby brother; his father; his birth mother; parents-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-laws.



Gary loved the lake, especially in his boat. In his younger years he loved to race his cars. NASCAR was his favorite sport and he took Sharon to many of the tracks on their vacations. He loved a good bar-b-que. His career made him happiest when he was driving his dump truck or his 18-wheeler, he was free. He was seldom serious unless he was upset and loved to make everyone around him smile and laugh. Gary's family moved to Springfield right before his senior year, graduating high school in the class of 1969. Even though he never served his country, he loved the USA and was so proud of all our Veterans.



Services are 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the chapel of Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary in Joplin with Randy Steele, Judd McPherson and Phil Cook officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. Contributions to honor Gary's memory may be to his favorite charities: Hope4You Breast cancer foundation, Jasper county CASA, Joplin Outlaws baseball team, or Joplin Habitat for Humanity c/o the mortuary.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jacqueline Wood of Freeman Hospital, Avalon Hospice and their wonderful nursing staff. Also, to all for their calls, texts, messages, prayers, food, donations and their love during the past several months. Lastly, a very special thank you to Mark Daye, Judd McPherson and Terry Grace for allowing Travis and I to care for Gary because without you three it would have been impossible.



The family encourages the wearing of masks and social distancing be observed.









