|
|
Gary Eugene Whitener
- - Gary Eugene Whitener was born October 19, 1935 to Floyd & Dorothy Whitener of Marquand, Missouri. His family also included a younger brother, Larry and a younger sister, Susan. Gary graduated from Marquand-Zion High School in 1935. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954-1956.
On October 19, 1957, Gary Married the love of his life, Nancy Ann Nichols. In 1960, Nancy and Gary's first child was born, a daughter Laura Ann. In 1964, daughter Lana Sue was born followed by son, Kerry Eugene completed the family in 1966.
Gary applied and was accepted to the Missouri State highway Patrol in 1960. After graduating from the Patrol Academy in 1961, Gary started his career at Troop D in Springfield, Missouri. A long successful career in the MSHP led to promotions of Sergeant at Troop D, Lieutenant at Troop E in Poplar Bluff, Captain at Troop I in Rolla and then Major at GHQ in Jefferson City, Missouri. Gary retired from the MSHP in 1993 after 32 years of distinguished service.
Gary is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy Whitener; his daughter Laura (Steve) Jamrozy, Washington, D.C.; his daughter Lana (Brant) Deason of Lee's Summit, MO; and his son Kerry (Kim) Whitener of Rogersville, MO. Gary & Nancy were blessed with six grandchildren - Katie Jamrozy, Emily Deason, Rachel Jamrozy, Keegan Whitener and step grandsons, Nick Hurshman and Nathan Hurshman.
Additional survivors include his brother Larry (Sandra) Whitener and sister Susan (Doug) Settle; niece Andrea Whitener,; nephews Rodney Whitener, Wes Settle and Brandon Settle; many great nieces nephews, cousins and his Uncle Tuck human, his life long buddy. He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd & Dorothy Whitener.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown, Mo. Celebration of Life services will be held at Follis & Sons on Friday, July 19 at !0:00 am with burial following at Whitener Cemetery in Marquand, Missouri.
Gary passed away om July 10, 2019 at the age of 83. Thank you to the caregivers of Centerpoint Medical Center and Crossroads Hospice for the love and care given to Gary.
Published in the News-Leader on July 18, 2019