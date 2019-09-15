|
Gary Franklin Pickett
Springfield - Gary Franklin Pickett, 64, of Springfield, died August 28, 2019. Gary was born in Springfield on November 12, 1954 to Jeanne F. and Ben F. Pickett. He attended Sunshine School, Jarrett Junior High School, and was a 1972 graduate of Parkview High School. His career in the live music industry spanned more than 40 years. He was a cross-country bus driver for tours of major music artists from several genres - including rock, pop, Christian, folk, and country. In later years, he was a manager for construction, talent logistics, lighting, and sound for staging of live musical, theatrical, and corporate productions. He also worked in construction and landscaping.
Gary loved to enjoy all aspects of nature, usually from a boat or the seat of a motorcycle. He was preceded in death by his parents, for whom he was a loving and tireless caregiver for several years. He is survived by sister Deborah K. Hanson (Villa Park, IL), several cousins, and many, many cherished friends. A memorial celebration is being planned for mid-October. Online condolences may be left at www.gormanscharpf.com
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019