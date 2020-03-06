|
|
Gary Gann
Nixa - Gary Gann, age 58, of Nixa passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 after a valiant fight with cancer. He was born November 2, 1961 in Springfield to Allen Gann and Janice (Cox) Estes. He graduated from Nixa High School in 1979. He attended college at MSU in Springfield graduating with a bachelor's degree in agricultural business. Gary worked in sales most of his working career. He was working in sales at Republic Ford in Republic.
Gary's favorite sport was golf. He played golf when ever he could or watch the tournaments on television. His favorite golfer is Phil Mickelson. Gary also liked football and his favorite team was the Green Bay Packers. Gary worked out at the fitness center regularly. It was important to him to stay in shape.
Gary is survived by his mother Janice Estes, her husband Jerry of Nixa and Allen Gann, his wife Martha of Springfield; his children Alexandra Hamai, her husband Kenny of Nixa and Austin Gann of Springfield; a brother Mike Gann, his wife Cindy; a sister Kathy Willig, her husband Dave; step brothers Scott Estes, his wife Susan of Rogersville, and Craig Payton, and his wife Pat; a step sister Kari Hopkins; a half brother David Gann of Japan; and many relatives and friends.
Gary is preceded in death by his grandparents Lyle and Louise Cox and Lowell and Helen Gann.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa
Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020