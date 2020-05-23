|
Gary Gene Russell
Branson - Gary Russell (Branson, MO) passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 74. Gary was born in Branson on February 18, 1946. He graduated from Branson High School and was a successful salesman, making friends with all he met. Gary was a Missouri Candy Association board member and represented the state of Missouri as he lobbied in Washington, D.C.
On December 28, 1968, he married Gay Lynn Dennis (Branson, MO). They raised a son, Geoffrey Gene Russell.
Gary could bring out a smile in anyone and was an optimist at heart. It was impossible not to laugh alongside Gary. He enjoyed basketball and baseball; his knowledge was endless in any discussion about the Springfield or St. Louis Cardinals. His focus on family could be seen through being "Pops" to his grandson, George Russell. Gary was proud a Shriner, Elks member and a longtime member of Heart of the Ozarks Sertoma.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, E.R. Russell, and mother, Julia, brothers, Leroy and Dean Russell and sister, Jane Boswell. He is survived by his wife Gay Lynn, his son Geoffrey Russell, his grandson (the light of his life), George Russell and brother Alvie Russell.
Open visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 708 State Hwy 248, Branson, MO 65616. Services will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson and will be open to the public with limited seating due to COVID-19 mandates. Immediately thereafter will be burial at the cemetery with only social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions in his name can made to the Springfield Boys and Girls Club or .
Published in the News-Leader from May 23 to May 24, 2020